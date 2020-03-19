National Grid plc 13.4% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

National Grid plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:NG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. National Grid plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 1065 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 13.4% from the opening price of 939.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 114.5 points and decreased 20.7 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1073.8 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 772.5 GBX.

National Grid plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,008.83 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at . There are currently 3,508,280,780 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 12,702,919. Market capitalisation for LON:NG is £32,759,449,709 GBP.

