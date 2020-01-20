National Grid plc 1.6% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

National Grid plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:NG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. National Grid plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 960 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -1.6% from today’s opening price of 975.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 10.1 points and increased 79.9 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 981 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 772.5 GBX.

National Grid plc has a 50 day moving average of 927.97 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 872.93. There are currently 3,508,257,427 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 11,094,009. Market capitalisation for LON:NG is £34,394,956,670 GBP.