National Fuel Gas Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.6% Upside

National Fuel Gas Company with ticker code (NFG) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 59 and 45.5 with a mean TP of 52.75. Now with the previous closing price of 42.34 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 42.2 and the 200 moving average now moves to 41.69. The market cap for the company is $3,788m. Find out more information at: http://investor.nationalfuelgas.com

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States. As of September 30, 2019, it had proved developed and undeveloped reserves of 24,873 thousand barrels of oil and 2,949,519 million cubic feet of natural gas. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation and storage services through an integrated gas pipeline system extending from southwestern Pennsylvania to the New York-Canadian border, and eastward to Ellisburg and Leidy, Pennsylvania; and owns and operates 28 underground natural gas storage fields, as well as 3 other underground natural gas storage fields. This segment also transports natural gas for National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation, as well as for other utilities, industrial companies, and power producers in New York State; and owns and operates the Empire Pipeline, a 266-mile pipeline system. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities in the Appalachian region. The Utility segment sells natural gas or provides natural gas transportation services to approximately 743,400 customers in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Jamestown, New York; and Erie and Sharon, Pennsylvania. The company markets gas to industrial, wholesale, commercial, public authority, and residential customers primarily in western and central New York, and northwestern Pennsylvania. As of September 30, 2019, the company also owned approximately 95,000 acres of timber property; and managed approximately 2,500 additional acres of timber cutting rights. National Fuel Gas Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

