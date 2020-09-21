National Fuel Gas Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.8% Upside

National Fuel Gas Company with ticker code (NFG) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 59 and 43 and has a mean target at 51.5. With the stocks previous close at 42.27 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.8%. The 50 day MA is 43.92 and the 200 day moving average is 41.04. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,817m. Visit the company website at: http://investor.nationalfuelgas.com

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States. As of September 30, 2019, it had proved developed and undeveloped reserves of 24,873 thousand barrels of oil and 2,949,519 million cubic feet of natural gas. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation and storage services through an integrated gas pipeline system extending from southwestern Pennsylvania to the New York-Canadian border, and eastward to Ellisburg and Leidy, Pennsylvania; and owns and operates 28 underground natural gas storage fields, as well as 3 other underground natural gas storage fields. This segment also transports natural gas for National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation, as well as for other utilities, industrial companies, and power producers in New York State; and owns and operates the Empire Pipeline, a 266-mile pipeline system. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities in the Appalachian region. The Utility segment sells natural gas or provides natural gas transportation services to approximately 743,400 customers in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Jamestown, New York; and Erie and Sharon, Pennsylvania. The company markets gas to industrial, wholesale, commercial, public authority, and residential customers primarily in western and central New York, and northwestern Pennsylvania. As of September 30, 2019, the company also owned approximately 95,000 acres of timber property; and managed approximately 2,500 additional acres of timber cutting rights. National Fuel Gas Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn