National Fuel Gas Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.7% Upside

National Fuel Gas Company found using ticker (NFG) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 67 and 55 calculating the average target price we see 61.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 58.91 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 56.8 and the 200 day moving average is 53.18. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,499m. Company Website: http://www.nationalfuel.com

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved developed and undeveloped reserves of 22,100 thousand barrels of oil and 3,325,085 million cubic feet of natural gas. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation and storage services through an integrated gas pipeline systems in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates 31 underground natural gas storage fields. This segment also transports natural gas for National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation, as well as for other utilities, industrial companies, and power producers in New York State; and owns and operates the Empire Pipeline. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities in the Appalachian region, as well as provides gathering services to Seneca Resources Company, LLC. The Utility segment sells natural gas or provides natural gas transportation services to approximately 747,000 customers in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Jamestown, New York; and Erie and Sharon, Pennsylvania. The company markets gas to industrial, wholesale, commercial, public authority, and residential customers primarily in western and central New York, and northwestern Pennsylvania. As of September 30, 2020, the company also owned approximately 95,000 acres of timber property; and managed approximately 2,500 additional acres of timber cutting rights. National Fuel Gas Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.