National Fuel Gas Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.8% Upside

National Fuel Gas Company with ticker code (NFG) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 64 with a mean TP of 76.4. With the stocks previous close at 58.4 this would imply there is a potential upside of 30.8%. The 50 day MA is 63.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to 67.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,378m. Visit the company website at: https://www.nationalfuel.com

The potential market cap would be $7,036m based on the market concensus.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States. As of September 30, 2022, it had proved developed and undeveloped reserves of 4,170,662 MMcf of natural gas and 250 Mbbl of oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation and storage services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields. This segment also transports natural gas for National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation, as well as for other utilities, industrial companies, and power producers in New York State. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities in the Appalachian region, as well as provides gathering services to Seneca. The Utility segment sells natural gas or provides natural gas utility services to approximately 754,000 customers in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Jamestown, New York; and Erie and Sharon, Pennsylvania. National Fuel Gas Company was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.