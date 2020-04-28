National Express Group PLC 79.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

National Express Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:NEX) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. National Express Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 410 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 79.4% from today’s opening price of 228.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 43.4 points and decreased 226.8 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 485 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 66.3 GBX.

National Express Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 290.51 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 409.61. There are currently 511,738,648 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,914,233. Market capitalisation for LON:NEX is £1,175,975,428 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn