National Express Group PLC 67.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

National Express Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:NEX) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. National Express Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 390 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 67.2% from the opening price of 233.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 9.4 points and decreased 217.6 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 485 GBX while the year low share price is currently 66.3 GBX.

National Express Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 264.99 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 403.42. There are currently 52,284,183 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,181,466. Market capitalisation for LON:NEX is £1,128,741,973 GBP.

