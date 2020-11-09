Twitter
National Express Group PLC 59.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Broker Ratings

National Express Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code LON:NEX had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. National Express Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Canaccord Genuity have set a target price of 255 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 59.8% from the opening price of 159.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 0.9 points and decreased 0.1 points respectively.
National Express Group PLC LON:NEX has a 50 day moving average of 144.63 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 223.79The 1 year high share price is 485 GBX while the year low share price is currently 66.3 GBX. There are currently 614,086,377 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,402,538. Market capitalisation for LON:NEX is £997,890,362 GBP.

