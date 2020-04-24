National Express Group PLC 48.1% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

National Express Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:NEX) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. National Express Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 350 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 48.1% from today’s opening price of 236.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 61.5 points and decreased 241.8 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 485 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 66.3 GBX.

National Express Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 299.30 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 411.53. There are currently 511,738,648 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,940,112. Market capitalisation for LON:NEX is £1,146,141,056 GBP.

