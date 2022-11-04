Twitter Linkedin Facebook

National Express Group PLC 22.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

National Express Group PLC with ticker (LON:NEX) now has a potential upside of 22.4% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 220 GBX for the company, which when compared to the National Express Group PLC share price of 171 GBX at opening today (04/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 22.4%. Trading has ranged between 157 (52 week low) and 288 (52 week high) with an average of 2,369,815 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,034,121,460.

National Express Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based public transport operator. The Company operates transportation services in eleven countries, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, France, Germany, Portugal, Ireland and Bahrain, with some international coach services to other European countries. It operates both bus and coach services in the United Kingdom. Its subsidiary, ALSA, is involved in the Spanish road passenger transport sector. ALSA operates long-distance, regional and urban bus, and coach services across Spain and in Morocco, Switzerland and Portugal. ALSA also operates service areas and other transport-related businesses, such as fuel distribution. Its business in North America has three areas of activity, student transportation, transit and shuttle services. It operates in approximately 33 United States states and three Canadian provinces. It operates rail services on five routes in North Rhine-Westphalia.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.