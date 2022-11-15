National Express Group PLC 21.4% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

National Express Group PLC with ticker (LON:NEX) now has a potential upside of 21.4% according to RBC Capital Markets.







RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 225 GBX for the company, which when compared to the National Express Group PLC share price of 177 GBX at opening today (15/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 21.4%. Trading has ranged between 157 (52 week low) and 288 (52 week high) with an average of 1,895,924 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,095,530,456.



National Express Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based public transport operator. The Company operates transportation services in eleven countries, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, France, Germany, Portugal, Ireland and Bahrain, with some international coach services to other European countries. It operates both bus and coach services in the United Kingdom. Its subsidiary, ALSA, is involved in the Spanish road passenger transport sector. ALSA operates long-distance, regional and urban bus, and coach services across Spain and in Morocco, Switzerland and Portugal. ALSA also operates service areas and other transport-related businesses, such as fuel distribution. Its business in North America has three areas of activity, student transportation, transit and shuttle services. It operates in approximately 33 United States states and three Canadian provinces. It operates rail services on five routes in North Rhine-Westphalia.







