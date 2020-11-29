Twitter
National Express Group PLC 16.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Bank of America

DirectorsTalk Interviews

National Express Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER LON:NEX had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Bank of America. National Express Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Bank of America have set their target price at 260 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 16.6% from the opening price of 223 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 73.3 points and increased 95.6 points respectively.
National Express Group PLC LON:NEX has a 50 day moving average of 178.13 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 206.01The 1 year high for the stock price is 485 GBX while the 52 week low is 66.3 GBX. There are currently 614,086,377 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,039,171. Market capitalisation for LON:NEX is £1,344,849,165 GBP.

