National Express Group PLC 14.4% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

National Express Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:NEX) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. National Express Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 520 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 14.4% from today’s opening price of 454.52 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 16.08 points and increased 5.92 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 485 GBX while the year low share price is currently 383 GBX.

National Express Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 469.05 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 435.01. There are currently 511,738,648 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 690,544. Market capitalisation for LON:NEX is £2,317,152,535 GBP.