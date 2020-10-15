National Express Group PLC 101.3% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

National Express Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:NEX) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at HSBC. National Express Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 300 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 101.3% from the opening price of 149 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 28.1 points and decreased 14.6 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 485 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 66.3 GBX.

National Express Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 144.83 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 249.96. There are currently 614,086,377 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,799,072. Market capitalisation for LON:NEX is £888,582,968 GBP.

