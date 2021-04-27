National Energy Services Reunit – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.0% Upside

National Energy Services Reunit found using ticker (NESR) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 11 calculating the average target price we see 14.17. With the stocks previous close at 9.51 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 49.0%. The 50 day MA is 8.62 while the 200 day moving average is 7.43. The market capitalisation for the company is $830m. Company Website: http://www.nesr.com

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services. This segment also provides laboratory services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; artificial lift services; production assurance chemicals; and surface and subsurface safety systems, high-pressure packer systems, flow controls, service tools, expandable liner technology, vacuum insulated tubing technology, and engineering capabilities with manufacturing capacity and testing facilities, as well as sources, treats, and disposes water for oil and gas, municipal, and industrial use. Its Drilling and Evaluation Services segment provides drilling and workover rigs; rig services; fishing and remedial solutions; directional and turbines drilling services; drilling fluid systems and related technologies; wireline logging services; slickline services for removal of scale, wax and sand build-up, setting plugs, changing out gas lift valves, and fishing and other well applications; and well testing services to measure solids, gas, and oil and water produced from a well, as well as rents drilling tools. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.