National Energy Services Reunit – Consensus Indicates Potential 109.8% Upside

National Energy Services Reunit with ticker code (NESR) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 14.6. Now with the previous closing price of 6.96 this would imply there is a potential upside of 109.8%. The day 50 moving average is 7.27 while the 200 day moving average is 6.71. The company has a market cap of $676m. Company Website: 0

0