National Bankshares – Consenus Indicates Potential 35.5% Upside

National Bankshares found using ticker (NKSH) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 37 and 37 with a mean TP of 37. Now with the previous closing price of 27.31 this would imply there is a potential upside of 35.5%. The day 50 moving average is 31.99 and the 200 day MA is 39.66. The company has a market capitalisation of $181m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.nationalbankshares.com

National Bankshares operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services for individual and business customers; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. As of February 22, 2018, it operated 24 branch offices, a loan production office, and 24 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn