Nasdaq – Consenus Indicates Potential 2.4% Upside

Nasdaq found using ticker (NDAQ) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 130 and 101 calculating the average target price we see 118. With the stocks previous close at 115.27 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.4%. The day 50 moving average is 111.78 while the 200 day moving average is 103.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $18,767m. Company Website: http://www.business.nasdaq.com

Nasdaq provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company’s Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides broker, clearing, settlement, and central depository services. Its Corporate Services segment offers capital market and governance solutions; and liquidity solutions for private companies and private funds. This segment also operates various listing platforms, which offer capital raising solutions for private and public companies. The company’s Information Services segment sells and distributes historical and real-time quote and trade information to sell-side, the buy-side, retail online brokers, proprietary trading shops, other venues, Internet portals, and data distributors; and develops and licenses Nasdaq branded indexes, associated derivatives, and financial products, as well as provides custom calculation services. This segment also offers content and analytics for asset managers, investment consultants, and asset owners. Its Market Technology segment provides solutions for trading, clearing, settlement, surveillance, depository, and information dissemination to markets. It also provides broker services through SMARTS, a managed service designed for brokers and other market participants; and TradeGuard, a suite of products for risk management. The company was formerly known as The NASDAQ OMX Group and changed its name to Nasdaq in September 2015. Nasdaq was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

