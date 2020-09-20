NantKwest – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.1% Upside

NantKwest with ticker code (NK) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 13. Now with the previous closing price of 8.33 this would imply there is a potential upside of 56.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.38 while the 200 day moving average is 7.23. The market capitalisation for the company is $917m. Find out more information at: http://www.nantkwest.com

NantKwest, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells. It is also developing high-affinity natural killer (haNK) product candidates primarily for the treatment of various cancers; and tank and t-haNK product candidates to treat solid tumors. NantKwest has a co-development agreement with Altor BioScience, LLC to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the company’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor’s N-801 and/or N-803 products; collaboration with Be The Match BioTherapies for the development of cell therapy to prevent COVID-19 deaths; and strategic alliance with Immunitybio. It also has a collaboration with CBR Systems to develop a COVID-19 treatment leveraging newborn stem cells. The company was formerly known as Conkwest and changed its name to NantKwest in July 2015. NantKwest was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

