NantKwest – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.1% Upside

NantKwest found using ticker (NK) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 8 and has a mean target at 13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.62 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 35.1%. The 50 day MA is 7.65 and the 200 day MA is 7.88. The company has a market capitalisation of $995m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.nantkwest.com

NantKwest, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells. It is also developing high-affinity natural killer (haNK) product candidates primarily for the treatment of various cancers; and tank and t-haNK product candidates to treat solid tumors. NantKwest has a co-development agreement with Altor BioScience, LLC to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the company’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor’s N-801 and/or N-803 products; collaboration with Be The Match BioTherapies for the development of cell therapy to prevent COVID-19 deaths; and strategic alliance with Immunitybio. It also has a collaboration with CBR Systems to develop a COVID-19 treatment leveraging newborn stem cells. The company was formerly known as Conkwest and changed its name to NantKwest in July 2015. NantKwest was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

