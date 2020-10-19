NantHealth – Consensus Indicates Potential 81.6% Upside

NantHealth with ticker code (NH) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 5 and 3.5 with a mean TP of 4.25. Now with the previous closing price of 2.34 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 81.6%. The day 50 moving average is 2.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.14. The company has a market cap of $309m. Company Website: http://nanthealth.com

NantHealth, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice. The company’s products include GPS Cancer, a molecular profile that integrates whole genome/exome sequencing of tumor and normal germline samples, as well as whole transcriptome sequencing; GPS Cancer Report, a GPS cancer solution; Liquid GPS, a blood-based molecular laboratory test that provides a tool for noninvasive tumor profiling and quantitative monitoring of treatment response; and Eviti, a decision support solution. It also offers web-based and mobile software solutions, such as Device Connectivity Suite, a device connectivity and near real-time biometric software and hardware suite to aggregate data from in-hospital and remote medical devices. In addition, NantHealth provides NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform comprising plan central, eligibility and benefit, claims status inquiry, claims management, referral, authorization, and document exchange, as well as AllPayer Access services; and systems infrastructure solutions, which include cloud computing, storage, and transport infrastructure. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

