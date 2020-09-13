NantHealth – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.3% Upside

NantHealth with ticker code (NH) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 5 and 3.5 calculating the mean target price we have 4.25. Now with the previous closing price of 2.72 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 56.3%. The 50 day MA is 3.67 while the 200 day moving average is 3.01. The market cap for the company is $330m. Company Website: http://nanthealth.com

NantHealth, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice. The company’s products include GPS Cancer, a molecular profile that integrates whole genome sequencing of tumor and normal germline samples, as well as whole transcriptome sequencing; GPS Cancer Report, a GPS cancer solution; GPS in rare diseases and chronic illnesses; Liquid GPS, a blood-based molecular test; and Eviti, a decision support solution. It also provides Web-based and mobile software solutions, such as Device Connectivity Suite, a device connectivity and near real-time biometric software and hardware suite; DeviceConX, a device data normalization software; HBox, an Internet of Medical Things and Internet of Things hardware hub; and VitalsConX, a tablet-optimized application. In addition, NantHealth offers NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform comprising plan central, eligibility and benefit, claims status inquiry, claims management, referral, authorization, document exchange, and AllPayer services; and cloud-based computing, storage, and transport infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California. NantHealth is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

