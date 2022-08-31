Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Nanoco Group secured grant funding from Innovate UK, for two leading edge development projects

Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO), a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from its technology platform, today announced that it has secured grant funding from Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency, for two leading edge development projects for novel nanomaterials that build on Nanoco’s unique patented technology:

·    The first covers the development of singly-doped colloidal dots for potential use in quantum technology applications and has been won in collaboration with The University of Manchester.

·    The second is to develop a new material set, based on alternative chemical elements, for potential use in infra-red sensing and other consumer electronics applications.

The two projects will last 18 and 12 months respectively and will commence early in Nanoco’s FY23. They will deliver funding to Nanoco of around £0.3m in FY23 and around £0.2m in FY24. Any medium term value implications of the projects will depend on the research outcomes.

Brian Tenner, Nanoco Group CEO, commented:

“These Innovate grants highlight Nanoco’s position as the leading edge developer of novel nano-materials for electronics applications. The two projects build on Nanoco’s existing extensive IP portfolio and the expert know-how of our team. They will help to consolidate our position as the leading producer of nano-materials for use in infra-red sensing applications, whilst also expanding into exciting new areas of opportunity.”

You might also enjoy reading  Nanoco Group positive organic momentum and extended cash runway
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Nanoco Group

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Nanoco Group

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.