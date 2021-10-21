Naked Wines PLC 6.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Naked Wines PLC with ticker (LON:WINE) now has a potential upside of 6.6% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 760 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Naked Wines PLC share price of 710 GBX at opening today (21/10/2021) indicates a potential upside of 6.6%. Trading has ranged between 438 (52 week low) and 914 (52 week high) with an average of 244,766 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £496,448,518.



Naked Wines PLC, formerly Majestic Wine PLC, is a United Kingdom-based company that operates in the wine industry. The Company funds independent winemakers, who make exclusive wines. It operates through its Naked Wines segment. The Naked Wines segment is a customer funded international online wine retailer. Its subsidiaries include Naked Wines International and Nakedwines.com Inc.







