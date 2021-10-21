Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Naked Wines PLC 6.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Naked Wines PLC with ticker (LON:WINE) now has a potential upside of 6.6% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 760 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Naked Wines PLC share price of 710 GBX at opening today (21/10/2021) indicates a potential upside of 6.6%. Trading has ranged between 438 (52 week low) and 914 (52 week high) with an average of 244,766 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £496,448,518.

Naked Wines PLC, formerly Majestic Wine PLC, is a United Kingdom-based company that operates in the wine industry. The Company funds independent winemakers, who make exclusive wines. It operates through its Naked Wines segment. The Naked Wines segment is a customer funded international online wine retailer. Its subsidiaries include Naked Wines International and Nakedwines.com Inc.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.