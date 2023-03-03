Nabors Industries Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.1% Upside

Nabors Industries Ltd. found using ticker (NBR) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 287 and 155 with the average target price sitting at 209.33. With the stocks previous close at 153.76 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 36.1%. The day 50 moving average is 162.55 and the 200 day MA is 144.49. The market cap for the company is $1,502m. Find out more information at: https://www.nabors.com

The potential market cap would be $2,044m based on the market concensus.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software. The company also offers ROCKit, a directional steering control system; SmartNAV, a collaborative guidance and advisory platform; SmartSLIDE, an advanced directional steering control system; and RigCLOUD, which provides the tools and infrastructure to integrate applications to deliver real-time insight into operations across the rig fleet. In addition, it manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, drawworks, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides aftermarket sales and services for the installed base of its equipment. The company marketed approximately 300 rigs for land-based drilling operations; and 29 rigs for offshore platform drilling operations. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.