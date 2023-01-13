Nabors Industries Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.9% Upside

Nabors Industries Ltd. found using ticker (NBR) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 287 and 155 calculating the mean target price we have 192.56. Given that the stocks previous close was at 161.98 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 156.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 143.28. The market cap for the company is $1,572m. Find out more information at: https://www.nabors.com

The potential market cap would be $1,869m based on the market concensus.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software. The company also offers REVit, an automated real time stick-slip mitigation system; ROCKit, a directional steering control system; SmartNAV, a collaborative guidance and advisory platform; SmartSLIDE, an advanced directional steering control system; and RigCLOUD, which provides the tools and infrastructure to integrate applications to deliver real-time insight into operations across the rig fleet. In addition, it manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, drawworks, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides aftermarket sales and services for the installed base of its equipment. As of December 31, 2021, the company marketed approximately 301 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States, Canada, and in 20 other countries worldwide; and 29 rigs for offshore platform drilling operations in the United States and internationally. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.