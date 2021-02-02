Nabors Industries Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential -44.4% Downside

Nabors Industries Ltd. found using ticker (NBR) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 75 and 0 with the average target price sitting at 39.73. Given that the stocks previous close was at 71.42 this would imply there is a potential downside of -44.4%. The day 50 moving average is 63.94 and the 200 day moving average is 44.65. The company has a market capitalisation of $529m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.nabors.com

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software. Its drilling tools include Acculine MWD tool for well-site handling; AccuSteer tool for downhole drilling dynamics measurements, and annular and bore pressure applications; and AccuMP MWD tool that provides accurate survey, gamma, and continuous inclination data; In addition, the company offers AccuWave, an electromagnetic MWD system for use in various drilling fluid environments; Navigator collaborative guidance and advisory platform that delivers automated directional drilling information and instructions; ROCKit, a directional steering control system; and REVit, an automated real time stick-slip mitigation system. Further, it manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides automated tubular and tool handling equipment. As of December 31, 2019, the company marketed approximately 366 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States and Canada, as well as in 16 other countries worldwide; and 33 rigs for offshore drilling operations in the United States and internationally. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.