Nabors Industries Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential -21.1% Downside

Broker Ratings

Nabors Industries Ltd. found using ticker (NBR) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 143 and 0 and has a mean target at 75.4. Now with the previous closing price of 95.51 this would indicate that there is a downside of -21.1%. The 50 day MA is 106.31 while the 200 day moving average is 64.53. The company has a market cap of $689m. Visit the company website at: http://www.nabors.com

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software. The company also offers REVit, an automated real time stick-slip mitigation system; ROCKit, a directional steering control system; SmartNAV, a collaborative guidance and advisory platform; SmartSLIDE, an advanced directional steering control system; and RigCLOUD, which provides the tools and infrastructure to integrate applications to deliver real-time insight into operations across the rig fleet. In addition, it manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, drawworks, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides aftermarket sales and services for the installed base of its equipment. As of December 31, 2020, the company marketed approximately 354 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States and Canada, as well as in 14 other countries worldwide; and 29 rigs for offshore platform drilling operations in the United States and internationally. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

