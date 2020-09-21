Nabors Industries Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.3% Downside

Nabors Industries Ltd. with ticker code (NBR) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 0 with the average target price sitting at 27.71. With the stocks previous close at 28.97 this indicates there is a potential downside of -4.3%. The day 50 moving average is 39.72 and the 200 day moving average is 32.59. The market cap for the company is $203m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.nabors.com

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software. Its drilling tools include Acculine MWD tool for well-site handling; AccuSteer tool for downhole drilling dynamics measurements, and annular and bore pressure applications; and AccuMP MWD tool that provides accurate survey, gamma, and continuous inclination data; In addition, the company offers AccuWave, an electromagnetic MWD system for use in various drilling fluid environments; Navigator collaborative guidance and advisory platform that delivers automated directional drilling information and instructions; ROCKit, a directional steering control system; and REVit, an automated real time stick-slip mitigation system. Further, it manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides automated tubular and tool handling equipment. As of December 31, 2019, the company marketed approximately 366 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States and Canada, as well as in 16 other countries worldwide; and 33 rigs for offshore drilling operations in the United States and internationally. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

