Myomo Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.4% Upside

Myomo Inc. with ticker code (MYO) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 10.25. With the stocks previous close at 7.86 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 30.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.98 and the 200 day moving average is 4.2. The market cap for the company is $34m. Visit the company website at: http://www.myomo.com

Myomo, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community. Its products are designed to help restore function in individuals with neuromuscular conditions due to brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders. The company sells its products to orthotics and prosthetics providers, the Veterans Health Administration, rehabilitation hospitals, and distributors. Myomo was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.