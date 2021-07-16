Twitter
Myomo Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 142.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Myomo Inc. with ticker code (MYO) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36.5 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 21.9. With the stocks previous close at 9.02 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 142.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.39 and the 200 day moving average is 11.03. The market cap for the company is $49m. Find out more information at: http://www.myomo.com

Myomo, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living. Its products are designed to restore function in adults and adolescents with neuromuscular conditions due to brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders. The company sells its products to orthotics and prosthetics providers, the Veterans Health Administration, and rehabilitation hospitals, as well as through distributors. Myomo was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

