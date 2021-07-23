Myomo Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 141.5% Upside

Myomo Inc. with ticker code (MYO) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 36.5 and 15 with a mean TP of 21.9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 141.5%. The 50 day MA is 10.17 while the 200 day moving average is 11.08. The market cap for the company is $52m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.myomo.com

Myomo, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living. Its products are designed to restore function in adults and adolescents with neuromuscular conditions due to brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders. The company sells its products to orthotics and prosthetics providers, the Veterans Health Administration, and rehabilitation hospitals, as well as through distributors. Myomo was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.