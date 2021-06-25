Myomo Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 111.8% Upside

Myomo Inc. with ticker code (MYO) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 36.5 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 21.9. Now with the previous closing price of 10.34 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 111.8%. The day 50 moving average is 10.06 and the 200 day MA is 10.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $60m. Visit the company website at: http://www.myomo.com

Myomo, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living. Its products are designed to restore function in adults and adolescents with neuromuscular conditions due to brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders. The company sells its products to orthotics and prosthetics providers, the Veterans Health Administration, and rehabilitation hospitals, as well as through distributors. Myomo was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.