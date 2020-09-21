Myomo Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 72.9% Upside

Myomo Inc. found using ticker (MYO) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 5 and has a mean target at 9.25. With the stocks previous close at 5.35 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 72.9%. The 50 day MA is 3.92 and the 200 day MA is 3.89. The company has a market cap of $18m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.myomo.com

Myomo, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community. Its products are designed to help restore function in individuals with neuromuscular conditions due to brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders. The company sells its products to orthotics and prosthetics providers, the Veterans Health Administration, rehabilitation hospitals, and distributors. Myomo was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

