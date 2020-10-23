Myomo Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 106.0% Upside

Myomo Inc. found using ticker (MYO) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 9.25. With the stocks previous close at 4.49 this would imply there is a potential upside of 106.0%. The 50 day MA is 4.37 and the 200 day moving average is 4. The market cap for the company is $17m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.myomo.com

Myomo, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community. Its products are designed to help restore function in individuals with neuromuscular conditions due to brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders. The company sells its products to orthotics and prosthetics providers, the Veterans Health Administration, rehabilitation hospitals, and distributors. Myomo was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

