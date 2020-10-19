Myomo Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 104.2% Upside

Myomo Inc. with ticker code (MYO) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 9.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.53 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 104.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $16m. Company Website: http://www.myomo.com

Myomo, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community. Its products are designed to help restore function in individuals with neuromuscular conditions due to brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders. The company sells its products to orthotics and prosthetics providers, the Veterans Health Administration, rehabilitation hospitals, and distributors. Myomo was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn