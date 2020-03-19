Mylan N.V. – Consenus Indicates Potential 54.6% Upside

Mylan N.V. with ticker code (MYL) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 29 and 18 with a mean TP of 24.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.57 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 54.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.4. The company has a market cap of $7,319m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mylan.com

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS. The company also provides prescription products, such as EpiPen Auto-Injector; Perforomist Inhalation Solution; Dymista; Creon; and Influvac, as well as YUPELRI, an inhalation solution for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. In addition, it markets OTC products, including Cold-EEZE, MidNite, Vivarin, Brufen, CB12, and EndWarts. The company offers its products to therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, CNS and anesthesia, dermatology, diabetes and metabolism, gastroenterology, immunology, infectious disease, oncology, respiratory and allergy, and women’s health. Its customers include retail pharmacies, wholesalers and distributors, payers, and insurers and governments, as well as institutions, such as hospitals. Mylan N.V. has collaboration and license agreements with Pfizer Inc.; Momenta Pharmaceuticals; TB Alliance; Theravance Biopharma; Biocon Ltd.; and Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn