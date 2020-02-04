Mylan N.V. – Consenus Indicates Potential 20.5% Upside

Mylan N.V. found using ticker (MYL) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 21 and has a mean target at 25.82. With the stocks previous close at 21.42 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.5%. The 50 day MA is 20.77 while the 200 day moving average is 19.49. The company has a market cap of $11,159m. Find out more information at: http://www.mylan.com

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS. The company also provides prescription products, such as EpiPen Auto-Injector; Perforomist Inhalation Solution; Dymista; Creon; and Influvac, as well as YUPELRI, an inhalation solution for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. In addition, it markets OTC products, including Cold-EEZE, MidNite, Vivarin, Brufen, CB12, and EndWarts. The company offers its products to therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, CNS and anesthesia, dermatology, diabetes and metabolism, gastroenterology, immunology, infectious disease, oncology, respiratory and allergy, and women’s health. Its customers include retail pharmacies, wholesalers and distributors, payers, and insurers and governments, as well as institutions, such as hospitals. Mylan N.V. has collaboration and license agreements with Pfizer ; Momenta Pharmaceuticals; TB Alliance; Theravance Biopharma; Biocon Ltd.; and Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.