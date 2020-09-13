Mylan N.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.1% Upside

Mylan N.V. found using ticker (MYL) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 17 calculating the mean target price we have 22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.06 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 46.1%. The day 50 moving average is 16.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.1. The company has a market cap of $7,925m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.mylan.com

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS. The company also provides prescription products, such as EpiPen Auto-Injector; Perforomist Inhalation Solution; Dymista; Creon; and Influvac, as well as YUPELRI, an inhalation solution for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. In addition, it markets OTC products, including Cold-EEZE, MidNite, Vivarin, Brufen, CB12, and EndWarts. The company offers its products to therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, CNS and anesthesia, dermatology, diabetes and metabolism, gastroenterology, immunology, infectious disease, oncology, respiratory and allergy, and women’s health. Its customers include retail pharmacies, wholesalers and distributors, payers, and insurers and governments, as well as institutions, such as hospitals. Mylan N.V. has collaboration and license agreements with Pfizer Inc.; Momenta Pharmaceuticals; Theravance Biopharma; Biocon Ltd.; Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co. Ltd; and Revance Therapeutics The company was founded in 1961 and is based in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

