Mylan N.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.7% Upside

Mylan N.V. found using ticker (MYL) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 17 calculating the average target price we see 22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.31 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 43.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.28 and the 200 day MA is 16.05. The market cap for the company is $7,827m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mylan.com

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS. The company also provides prescription products, such as EpiPen Auto-Injector; Perforomist Inhalation Solution; Dymista; Creon; and Influvac, as well as YUPELRI, an inhalation solution for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. In addition, it markets OTC products, including Cold-EEZE, MidNite, Vivarin, Brufen, CB12, and EndWarts. The company offers its products to therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, CNS and anesthesia, dermatology, diabetes and metabolism, gastroenterology, immunology, infectious disease, oncology, respiratory and allergy, and women’s health. Its customers include retail pharmacies, wholesalers and distributors, payers, and insurers and governments, as well as institutions, such as hospitals. Mylan N.V. has collaboration and license agreements with Pfizer Inc.; Momenta Pharmaceuticals; Theravance Biopharma; Biocon Ltd.; Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co. Ltd; and Revance Therapeutics The company was founded in 1961 and is based in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

