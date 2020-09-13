Myers Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.3% Upside

Myers Industries found using ticker (MYE) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 19 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 17. With the stocks previous close at 14.62 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.64 and the 200 day moving average is 13.34. The company has a market cap of $518m. Visit the company website at: http://www.myersindustries.com

Myers Industries manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets. It serves industrial manufacturing, food processing, retail/wholesale products distribution, agriculture, automotive, recreational vehicles, marine vehicles, healthcare, appliance, bakery, electronics, textiles, consumer, and other markets under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands directly, as well as through distributors. The Distribution segment engages in the distribution of tools, equipment, and supplies for tire, wheel, and undervehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles; and manufacture and sale of tire repair materials and custom rubber products, as well as highway marking tapes. This segment serves retail and truck tire dealers, commercial auto and truck fleets, auto dealers, general service and repair centers, tire retreaders, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

