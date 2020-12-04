Myers Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.7% Upside

Myers Industries found using ticker (MYE) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 17 with a mean TP of 18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.35 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.9 while the 200 day moving average is 14.87. The market capitalisation for the company is $629m. Find out more information at: http://www.myersindustries.com

Myers Industries manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets. It serves industrial manufacturing, food processing, retail/wholesale products distribution, agriculture, automotive, recreational vehicles, marine vehicles, healthcare, appliance, bakery, electronics, textiles, consumer, and other markets under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands directly, as well as through distributors. The Distribution segment engages in the distribution of tools, equipment, and supplies for tire, wheel, and undervehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles; and manufacture and sale of tire repair materials and custom rubber products, as well as highway marking tapes. This segment serves retail and truck tire dealers, commercial auto and truck fleets, auto dealers, general service and repair centers, tire retreaders, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.