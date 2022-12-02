Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Myers Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Myers Industries with ticker code (MYE) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28.5 and 27 calculating the mean target price we have 27.75. Now with the previous closing price of 23.34 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.9%. The 50 day MA is 19.2 and the 200 day moving average is 20.67. The company has a market capitalisation of $860m. Visit the company website at: https://www.myersindustries.com

The potential market cap would be $1,022m based on the market concensus.

Myers Industries engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling. It serves industrial manufacturing, food processing, retail/wholesale products distribution, agriculture, automotive, recreational, and marine vehicles, healthcare, appliance, bakery, electronics, textiles, consumer markets, and other markets under Akro-Mils, Jamco, Buckhorn, Ameri-Kart, Scepter, Elkhart Plastics, and Trilogy Plastics brands directly, as well as through distributors. The Distribution segment engages in the distribution of tools, equipment, and supplies for tire, wheel, and undervehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles; and manufacture and sale of tire repair materials and custom rubber products, as well as reflective highway marking tapes. This segment serves retail and truck tire dealers, commercial auto and truck fleets, auto dealers, general service and repair centers, tire re-treaders, truck stop operations, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

