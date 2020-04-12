My Size – Consenus Indicates Potential -90.9% Downside

My Size with ticker code (MYSZ) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 0.15 and 0.15 with the average target price sitting at 0.15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.64 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -90.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.62 while the 200 day moving average is 3.73. The company has a market cap of $4m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mysizeid.com

My Size develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures and changed its name to My Size in January 2014. My Size was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn