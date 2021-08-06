MVB Financial Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.5% Upside

MVB Financial Corp. with ticker code (MVBF) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 19 and has a mean target at 22.33. Now with the previous closing price of 21.57 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.5%. The 50 day MA is 19.76 while the 200 day moving average is 15.95. The market capitalisation for the company is $242m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.mvbbanking.com

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides debit cards; cashier’s checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as automated teller machines, and internet and telephone banking services. The company operates fifteen full-service banking branches; twelve mortgage offices in West Virginia; and three in Virginia. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia.