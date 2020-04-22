MVB Financial Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 8.8% Upside

MVB Financial Corp. with ticker code (MVBF) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.79 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.8%. The day 50 moving average is 13.79 while the 200 day moving average is 19.22. The company has a market cap of $149m. Company Website: http://www.mvbbanking.com

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides debit cards; cashier’s checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as automated teller machines, and Internet and telephone banking services. The company operates 15 full-service banking branches and 11 mortgage offices. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia.

