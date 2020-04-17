MVB Financial Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 15.2% Upside

MVB Financial Corp. found using ticker (MVBF) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 15. Now with the previous closing price of 13.02 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.06 and the 200 day MA is 19.32. The market cap for the company is $143m. Company Website: http://www.mvbbanking.com

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides debit cards; cashier’s checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as automated teller machines, and Internet and telephone banking services. The company operates 15 full-service banking branches and 11 mortgage offices. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia.

