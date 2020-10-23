Murphy Oil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 72.4% Upside

Don't Miss
23rd October 2020

Murphy Oil Corporation with ticker code (MUR) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 10 and has a mean target at 15. Now with the previous closing price of 8.7 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 72.4%. The day 50 moving average is 9.51 while the 200 day moving average is 11.92. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,306m. Find out more information at: http://www.murphyoilcorp.com

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

