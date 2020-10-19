Murphy Oil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 69.5% Upside

Murphy Oil Corporation with ticker code (MUR) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 10 with a mean TP of 15. With the stocks previous close at 8.85 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 69.5%. The day 50 moving average is 9.86 and the 200 day moving average is 11.86. The company has a market cap of $1,313m. Visit the company website at: http://www.murphyoilcorp.com

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

